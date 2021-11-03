ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 531,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

