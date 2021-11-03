OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. OneSpan updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34. OneSpan has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $856.49 million, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In other news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneSpan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of OneSpan worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.