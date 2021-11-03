Onion Global Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on November 3rd (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global’s (NYSE:OG) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 3rd. Onion Global had issued 9,310,350 shares in its public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $67,500,038 based on an initial share price of $7.25. After the expiration of Onion Global’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NYSE:OG opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06. Onion Global has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.87 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.