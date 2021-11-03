Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth Sells 5,000 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,458. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,506,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

