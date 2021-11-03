Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. Open Text has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Open Text stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Open Text worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.