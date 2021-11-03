Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $616 million-$618 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.92 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.66-$0.73 EPS.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. 349,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $656.30 million, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.