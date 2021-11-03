Oracle Investment Management Inc. Buys 712,902 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) by 458.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 868,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,902 shares during the quarter. Forian accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Forian were worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forian by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forian in the second quarter worth $579,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forian in the second quarter worth $3,106,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at about $368,000.

In other Forian news, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 9,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,380.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 7,844 shares of Forian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $77,969.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,546 shares of company stock worth $215,405.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Forian in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

