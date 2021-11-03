Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 47,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 684,168 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Orange in the first quarter valued at $13,458,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at $6,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 1,371.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 495,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Orange by 59.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

