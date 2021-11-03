Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 47,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 684,168 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $10.91.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.
About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
