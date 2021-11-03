Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 900,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. Orange has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth $214,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 5,443.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

