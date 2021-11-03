OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGI. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $680.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 40.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $542,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $2,764,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.