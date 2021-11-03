OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

OSIS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,265. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $80.17 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,733. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,999 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.