Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 30,600 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.89.

BABA stock opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $304.00. The company has a market cap of $446.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.30 and a 200 day moving average of $193.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

