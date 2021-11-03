Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 42,580 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,580 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Rapid7 worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average of $104.04. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $130.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RPD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.86.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

