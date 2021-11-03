Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $30.84 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up approximately 1.6% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of The Progressive worth $30,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 364.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.