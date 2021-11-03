Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Eargo worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $337.24 million and a P/E ratio of -6.87.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

