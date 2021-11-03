Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,427,251 shares of company stock valued at $160,890,436 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.92. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

