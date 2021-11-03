Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,920 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 1.7% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $33,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $342.70. 1,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,966. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $189.45 and a one year high of $349.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.66 and a 200 day moving average of $275.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

