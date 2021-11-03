Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LASR opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LASR. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

