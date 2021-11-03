Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.62. The stock had a trading volume of 91,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,055. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,166 shares of company stock valued at $106,697 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 29.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 15.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 201.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

