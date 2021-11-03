Owens & Minor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,824 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,503% compared to the typical volume of 531 put options.

In related news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. 40,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

