Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ORCC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

