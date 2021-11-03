OWNDATA Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $570,601.57 and $6.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.16 or 0.00427734 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001234 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $621.44 or 0.00987558 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

