Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 123.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Oxford Square Capital worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.