Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Oyster Point Pharma to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). On average, analysts expect Oyster Point Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OYST stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

