Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stake Boosted by Oracle Investment Management Inc.

Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up about 6.6% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $48,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,346,000 after purchasing an additional 430,821 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,799 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,473,000 after purchasing an additional 669,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,942,000 after purchasing an additional 840,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,348. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

