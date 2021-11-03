Pacitti Group Inc. Buys Shares of 344 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,090,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,941,000 after purchasing an additional 210,345 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,155,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

