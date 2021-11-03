Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $47,000 in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.63. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

