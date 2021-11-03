Pacitti Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pacitti Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.72.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $104.34 and a 52 week high of $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

