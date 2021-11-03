Pacitti Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

NYSE:LEN opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.24. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

