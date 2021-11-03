Pacitti Group Inc. Sells 350 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pacitti Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 305.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 204,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $3,288,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,241,764 shares of company stock valued at $236,808,007 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

