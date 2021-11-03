Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 141,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Range Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

RRC stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.23.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

