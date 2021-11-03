Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.30 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 584.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in YETI by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in YETI by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in YETI by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in YETI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,226 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

