Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $2.70 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $95.64.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

