Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,821 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StoneCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in StoneCo by 44.7% during the second quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,590 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $59,582,000. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in StoneCo by 166.8% during the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,120,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in StoneCo by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,424,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,577,000 after purchasing an additional 682,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

