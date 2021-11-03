Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800,749 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after buying an additional 4,046,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 538.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 1,634,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 149.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.