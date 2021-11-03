Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,819 shares.The stock last traded at $5.32 and had previously closed at $5.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $974.41 million, a PE ratio of 171.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

