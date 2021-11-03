Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $565.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $476.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.89.
Shares of PAYC stock traded down $32.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.87. 7,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,413. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.01, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.51.
In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $9,103,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
