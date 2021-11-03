Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $565.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $476.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.89.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $32.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.87. 7,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,413. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.01, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.51.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $9,103,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

