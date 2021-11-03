PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,791. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.87 and a 200-day moving average of $271.49. The stock has a market cap of $267.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.70.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

