PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities researchers at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $229.46 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $269.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.87 and a 200 day moving average of $271.49.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

