PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.40

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 1835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 26.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,211,000 after purchasing an additional 202,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,955 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

