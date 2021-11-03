PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 34,755.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of PDL Community Bancorp worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.