Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 2,987 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $3,091,266.99.

On Friday, September 17th, Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14.

BTU stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,191,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,196. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

