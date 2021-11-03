Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 2,987 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $3,091,266.99.

On Friday, September 17th, Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14.

NYSE BTU traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 6,191,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541,196. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.42. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,735,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 261,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.