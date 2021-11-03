Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.10

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 9388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $163,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,549. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.