Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Up 23.7% in October

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 12.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Pearson by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,308. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

