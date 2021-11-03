Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Up 23.7% in October

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 12.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Pearson by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
