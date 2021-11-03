Peloton Interactive (PTON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,054 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,030. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.