Penn National Gaming (PENN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $142.00.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

