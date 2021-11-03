Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.340-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Pentair also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.870 EPS.

NYSE:PNR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48. Pentair has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.