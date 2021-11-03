Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOOF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

WOOF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 1,555,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

