Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,288.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $105,288.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00085717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00073948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00102271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,589.72 or 0.07305346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,752.94 or 0.99882230 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,776,945 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.